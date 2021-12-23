Fewer parallel parking spots on The Strip in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - On the Strip at UA, you’ll find fewer parallel parking spots.

The area is around University Boulevard and Red Drew Avenue. The reason is traffic became an issue, especially in the fall when delivery trucks had no choice but to park in the turn lanes. One bar co-owner spoke about it Wednesday.

“Now parking has always been an issue on The Strip and as far as customers.. especially the happy hour customers.. some that are older.. I know they don’t like it and they’re not really in favor of it, but I think the city is doing what it can do to make everything down here better,” said Unique Bar co-owner Chris Coleman.

The city eliminated the parking spots about a week ago.

