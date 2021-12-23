LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Fewer parallel parking spots on The Strip in Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - On the Strip at UA, you’ll find fewer parallel parking spots.

The area is around University Boulevard and Red Drew Avenue. The reason is traffic became an issue, especially in the fall when delivery trucks had no choice but to park in the turn lanes. One bar co-owner spoke about it Wednesday.

“Now parking has always been an issue on The Strip and as far as customers.. especially the happy hour customers.. some that are older.. I know they don’t like it and they’re not really in favor of it, but I think the city is doing what it can do to make everything down here better,” said Unique Bar co-owner Chris Coleman.

The city eliminated the parking spots about a week ago.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with shooting of 2 teens at Gadsden gas station
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot inside a Birmingham home Tuesday night...
Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot at B’ham home dies from injuries
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

The Alabama football program is trying to stay healthy ahead of its playoff game on New Year’s...
COVID concerns ramp up ahead of college football playoffs
The ousted executive director of the JCCEO is now sharing her side of the story through her...
Former JCCEO Executive Director responds to allegations against her
Troopers brightened young faces with teddy bears at DCH
Troopers brightened young faces with teddy bears at DCH
New research shows the Omicron variant is overpowering key COVID antibody treatments, and two...
Which treatments will work to fight Omicron?
The positivity rate for COVID continues to grow in Alabama, now up to almost 10% The state’s...
Alabama’s positivity rate continues to climb; what this means heading into Christmas