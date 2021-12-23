FDA authorizes Paxlovid, but how does it work?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer for its oral antiviral drug.

It’s called Paxlovid and studies show it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 88% if taken within the first five days of symptoms.

Health leaders are excited that a new oral tablet will soon be available in the fight against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the FDA authorized Paxlovid for use in high-risk adults and children 12 and older, but they must weigh at least 88 pounds.

“An oral pill means that you could go to your doctor’s office just like you would for any provider that’s licensed in the U.S. You go to them, you test positive for COVID, it does require a positive COVID test, and then you are handed a prescription, you go to your pharmacy to fill the pill, and you take the medication. It would be that easy,” said District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Patients are prescribed a five-day course of the drug, which includes three pills taken twice a day.

Reports said Pfizer’s antiviral pill will be available at no cost to people in the U.S. though it’s unclear when or if the price will change.

But how does it work?

“It works inside the cell inhibiting an enzyme that the virus makes to replicate itself. So, that makes it potentially less variable when it comes to the variants and it escaping the ability of the pill to work,” Dr. Stubblefield explained.

Dr. Stubblefield said he’s pleased to have another tool in the box to treat COVID especially with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country, but he warns it’s no substitute for the vaccine.

“These things need to work together. The vaccination does work. It’s safe and effective for pretty much everybody five and up. The boosters are available for 16 and up. You need to get your vaccine. Get your booster and then if you have other problems when you still get the illness, that’s when you rely on these other medications, other treatments, but again limited right now. So, we’re in a window where people could get very sick that haven’t been vaccinated,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

The FDA has also authorized Merck’s anti-viral pill, Molnupravir.

Data showed it cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 30%.

ADPH said the supply of Paxlovid will be limited, at first with only about 780 doses expected to arrive in Alabama by the first week in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.