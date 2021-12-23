Faith Chapel, Birmingham Urban League partner on fund to help JCCEO employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith Chapel, in partnership with the Birmingham Urban League, has established a $50,000 fund to help JCCEO employees affected by recent layoffs.

The program began accepting applications on December 20, 2021. The funds will be specifically targeted to help former JCCEO employees pay their utility bills.

“The Urban League is proud to partner with Faith Chapel to help ensure employees affected by recent layoffs can stay warm this winter,” said Birmingham Urban League President William Barnes. “We are dedicated to providing support for our community and this program is true to our mission.”

“Over the years, Faith Chapel has remained committed to helping make a transformative difference in the lives of those we serve,” states Executive Pastor MK Moore. “That commitment does not stop with helping to meet the spiritual needs of people. It also extends to providing help and support in addressing practical needs in our local communities. In Psalms 46:1, God promised to be our refuge and strength and a very present help in trouble. Even in the midst of life’s challenges, we want the families affected by this situation to know they are not alone. God is always with them and is willing and able to help.”

For more information please call the Birmingham Urban League at 205.326-0162 or visit us at https://birminghamul.org/

To be eligible for the program citizens must be able to show the following:

• Proof of recent employment with JCCEO (paystub, paycheck, etc.)

• Have a household income at or below 80% of the Area median Income

• Document financial hardship

Expenses that can be covered:

• Electricity

• Gas

• Water

• Sewer

• Home energy costs including propane and fuel oil

• Other costs related to housing including internet expenses paid to the unit (but not cable, home phone or cell phone) and reasonably accrued late fees

