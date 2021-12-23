Etowah C.A.R.E.S. working to feed 1,000 families for Christmas

ETOWAH, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays are a time to enjoy family and share a good meal and Etowah C.A.R.E.S is doing their part by hosting a food giveaway Thursday morning.

There will be canned goods, frozen foods and other items. The group plans to provide enough to prepare a Christmas meal for 1,000 families.

Tena King, with Etowah C.A.R.E.S says they noticed there was a need a for food in their community.

“We realized there were a lot of children that probably didn’t have food for Christmas,” she said. “So we decided then that one of the things we would do is to go in and feed 1,000 families Christmas dinner or lunch.”

There aren’t many requirements to participate. It’s a collaborative effort from community members throughout the county.

“We just ask that you be real honest, and that you be a member or a citizen of Etowah county,” says King. “Have a need for food. That’s the main thing. We don’t ask any questions. Thank Goodness for Etowah County Sheriffs Department and Sheriff Jonathan Horton. His deputies pack all of the food for us.”

The holidays can be a stressful time for parents as they continue to work and buy gifts. King says this food giveaway will give them one less thing to worry about.

“There is a huge need. We have a lot of organizations that get together and feed around Thanksgiving. But not as many get together and feed around Christmas. With kids being out of school for two whole weeks. We want to make sure they have at least one really good meal. That’s why we chose Christmas.”

The giveaway kicks off Thursday at 8 am at Gadsden City High School. King recommends arriving early. The event is on a first come, first serve basis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.