Deputies arrest two women they say robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women were arrested after deputies say they robbed a Dollar General and held an employee at gunpoint.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Zykhila Nychiante Reliford, 26 of Hueytown, and Nykiara Ivy, 24 of Birmingham, walked into the Bug Tussle Dollar General on December 22 and held the clerk at gunpoint, took the cash from the register and drove away.

Store employees were able to give a description of the car Reliford and Ivy were driving which led deputies to find them in Dodge City. Both suspects were identified and arrested without incident.

Reliford is charged with robbery and Ivy is charged with robbery and possession of marijuana.

“This was a dangerous and potentially deadly situation,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “The employees at the store did a great job providing the information to the Sheriff’s Office quickly. This lead to an immediate response by our deputies. The suspects were detained within 20 minutes of the robbery. I am proud of the continued dedication of our deputies and thankful that no one was injured in this incident.”

