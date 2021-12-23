COVID concerns ramp up ahead of college football playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama football program is trying to stay healthy ahead of its playoff game on New Year’s Eve.

Head coach Nick Saban says the players have done a pretty good job of sticking to the protocols.

The Tide returning to COVID protocols from last season like wearing face masks in team meetings, washing hands and social distancing and encouraging players to do that when they leave campus. Coach Saban tells us a majority of players have received their COVID booster shots.

Saban says they are doing everything they can to keep players and staff healthy ahead of the playoff game.

“We’ve also done a good job of giving our players booster shots which most of them. I think we have like over 90% of players have gotten booster shots so they’ve really kind of bought in to trying to do everything they can to stay safe,” Saban said.

The team practiced three days this week. Players are allowed to go home for Christmas. They are being sent home with care packages with everything they need to stay safe.

The team will travel to Dallas on December 26.

