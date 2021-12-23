LawCall
Coldplay plans final album in 2025

Members of the band Coldplay are seen in this 2016 file photo. The band is planning a final album.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Viva la vida, Coldplay.

The Grammy-winning band is planning to release its final album in 2025.

Frontman Chris Martin announced the news on BBC Radio 2 this week.

He says Coldplay will continue to tour and maybe collaborate with other artists.

Coldplay released their first album “Parachutes” in 2000. Since then, they’ve put out nine studio albums.

This announcement comes as Coldplay embarks on its first tour in years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

