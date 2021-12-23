Coldplay plans final album in 2025

(CNN) - Viva la vida, Coldplay.

The Grammy-winning band is planning to release its final album in 2025.

Frontman Chris Martin announced the news on BBC Radio 2 this week.

He says Coldplay will continue to tour and maybe collaborate with other artists.

Coldplay released their first album “Parachutes” in 2000. Since then, they’ve put out nine studio albums.

This announcement comes as Coldplay embarks on its first tour in years.

