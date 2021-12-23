Christmas and Community (WBRC)

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WBRC) - Union Springs is known as The Bird Dog Capital Of The World because of the abundance of quail hunting opportunities, the Annual National Field Trials and the only statue in the world dedicated to those famous dogs.

But this holiday season The Bullock County Art Guild has magically transformed Downtown, giving it the feel of an old time, community Christmas.

“I’ve always done art throughout my different careers but as I get into this season, I really would like to be full-time art,” says Joyce Perrin.

And this year the Military Vet-realtor-nurse-politician-head of the local Chamber of Commerce and art guild member, got her Christmas Wish. “We have the Bullock County Art Guild here. We have a really nice, small cohesive group and every time we meet, we come up with these ideas. So, this time the idea was what can we do to help the Downtown because nobody wants to come Downtown. We’ve had COVID. It’s the same problem everybody’s having. So, we made a little suggestion. Why don’t we just paint all the windows? We thought, ‘That short of a time? Oh sure, that’s what we’ll do.’ So, two weeks later we started on 10 windows, then 20 windows and we ended up with 73 windows!”

“The first one we did was down here at the hair salon, and she just went crazy and, of course, at that point then the barber wanted one and then NAPA wanted one and then the telephone company called us, and they wanted one and we were going, ‘We think this might work.’ We were really blessed by the two big windows. They were run down and those two owners were very generous with us and told us that we could paint them. I think in the first of the year we’re going to put hunting scenes on them.”

“We’re hoping people will come and see what the town is evolving into and enjoy the murals because now all the windows look pretty. It has been a blessing. We feel like it was a Godsend. We really do.”

