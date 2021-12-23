Both businesses and city leaders prepping for Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers and Houston Cougars are still preparing for the Birmingham Bowl, but they aren’t the only ones.

City and Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex teams are also hard at work. One of the main focuses is traffic. The group held a presser early Wednesday to discuss the best routes in and out of the area as well as reveal different parking locations.

Still, officials are stressing the key is to arrive early and prepare for the trip.

“Keep this phrase in mind, know before you go,” said one official when discussing travel plans for visitors.

Officials stressing that preparation is key if you and your family want to avoid the traffic. They suggest searching for parking spots online, and to consider using the shuttles set up for game day.

”I would suggest if you don’t want to get into the traffic area, because there will be some traffic, to take those shuttles and arrive at the stadium that way,” said one official at Wednesday’s press conference.

Parking isn’t a new issue, and it’s one business owners in the area are well aware of.

”That’s been a huge challenge because I feel like they added a stadium but didn’t add any parking,” said Eugene’s Hot Chicken owner Zebbie Carney. He is excited for the week ahead and the business is already preparing for a huge crowd. They are staffing up for the bowl game and preparing plenty of food for all those walking by.

”It’s very exciting for us just to get foot traffic down here. We was down here for 18 months without any foot traffic, so just to get it back is exciting,” said Carney.

Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. Tuesday the 28th, and with the day drawing closer, officials are stressing now is the time you should be making preparations.

