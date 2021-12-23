Alabama’s positivity rate continues to climb; what this means heading into Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The positivity rate for COVID continues to grow in Alabama, now up to almost 10%

The state’s health officer spoke Wednesday on what this means for you and your family heading into the Christmas holiday.

That 9.7% positivity rate is up more than a full point just from Tuesday, and almost double what it was just last week.

Public health doctors would like to see that number below 5%.

The current rate is still nowhere near the peak of 23% we saw back in August, but the steady climb is concerning among health experts.

As of Wednesday, 54 of the state’s 67 counties are seeing “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission according to the state public health department, and with Christmas and New Year’s gatherings now days away, the state’s chief health officer is worried.

“I fear that we are going to see some type of surge. We don’t know the magnitude of it. We do have over 2.5 million people vaccinated. That’s a good thing. We’re going to have some new treatments available soon, including oral medications to prevent serious illness. That’s a good thing, but you know, we’re also in that bottom tier of states in the U.S. in terms of our vaccination rate and so, that gives us a lot of cause for concern,” said Dr. Harris.

Dr. Harris said being vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect yourself and others against COVID, adding that if you’re going to be around people whose vaccination status you don’t know, wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.