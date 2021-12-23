LawCall
1 adult shot following attack involving a juvenile in Pleasant Grove

Source: Pleasant Grove Police Department
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove Police confirmed an adult was struck after an exchange of gunfire following an attack on a female juvenile.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1300 block of 12th Street.


Officers said two adults and one juvenile attacked another juvenile female in her home. One of the adults was struck after an exchange of gunfire. The injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument between the two parties involved. Charges are expected to be filed.

