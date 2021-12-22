UAB infectious diseases expert answers questions about Omicron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Omicron is now the dominant variant in the United States, but so far, not in Alabama.

The Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases answered questions related to the variant, and she also had some pretty shocking news for unvaccinated people.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo covered a lot of ground during a Q & A session on Tuesday saying it’s surprising how quickly Omicron became the dominant variant in the U.S. especially when you consider that we only started hearing about this variant around Thanksgiving.

“With a virus that is spreading this quickly and causing a large increase in cases, even if only a small proportion are severe, especially in places that don’t have vaccination coverage, we are going to be faced with crushing demands on the health care system,” Dr. Marrazzo explained.

Cases of COVID are increasing across the country and in Alabama with 774 new cases reported per day in the state, and hospitalizations up 12%.

Health experts said preliminary evidence suggests Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness compared to Delta, but Dr. Marrazzo said more data is needed to make that claim.

“The Omicron variant is not treatable with our current monoclonal antibodies, so if you’re unvaccinated, you are out of luck with regard to the relative emergency management of monoclonal antibodies. We’re going to get calls from people who are going to say I’m sick, can I get into monoclonal antibody clinic, and then the question is do you treat them with what we have, which is the Regeneron antibody, which we know doesn’t really work against Omicron just because we have nothing else. So, it’s putting everybody in a…I would say…in a no-win situation,” Dr. Marrazzo said.

She added that we also don’t have access yet to oral therapies used to treat COVID.

She said the current increase in COVID cases is likely due to Thanksgiving gatherings, so if you’re planning a holiday meet-up soon, she suggested taking precautions to help slow the spread.

“The best thing you can do is make sure you are as boosted as possible, if you have access to testing, test yourself before you go, and then, if you’re going to be around people whose status you don’t know, please wear masks,” Dr. Marrazzo said.

Dr. Marrazzo also stressed the point that COVID is a very inter-connected virus and that’s it’s important to think about each other in our actions.

She still encourages everyone to get vaccinated and recommends boosters for those who are eligible.

