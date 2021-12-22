LawCall
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault

49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former police officers at the West Blocton Police Department were arrested and charged Tuesday after an incident reported earlier this year.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, in January 2021, a woman reported that two men she was acquaintances with had sexually assaulted her while she was under the influence of alcohol and unable to consent.

After investigation the case was presented to a grand jury and indictments were handed down.

49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold is charged with rape and held on a $60,000 bond. Arnold was at one time an uncertified reserve officer of the West Blocton Police Department.

50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley is charged with sexual abuse and was released on a $5,000 bond. Whatley was at one point the Police Chief of West Blocton. He currently has no role or position in law enforcement.

According to TPD their roles as officer were not a factor in the assault.

