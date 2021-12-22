LawCall
Tuscaloosa man arrested on several counts of having child pornography

Matthew Sells, 25, was wanted for 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man wanted for possession of child pornography has been arrested.

He was taken into custody Wednesday.

This suspect has been taken into custody and is on his way to jail. THANK YOU to everyone who shared this post or called in with a tip!

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force earlier this month.

