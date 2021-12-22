Tuscaloosa man arrested on several counts of having child pornography
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man wanted for possession of child pornography has been arrested.
Matthew Sells, 25, was wanted for 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
He was taken into custody Wednesday.
The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force earlier this month.
