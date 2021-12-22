Tuscaloosa County man arrested on child porn related charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County man was arrested Thursday on charges related to child pornography.

Officials with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force say 29-year-old James Marshall Green was charged with nine counts of possession of child sex abuse material and one count of dissemination of child sex abuse material.

The charges come after an investigation and search warrant execution at a residence on Vic Green Road Wednesday morning.

Green was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and was being held on a $165,000 bond.

