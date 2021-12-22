Teenage victim in shooting at Vestavia church released from hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenage missionary was released from the hospital this week after he was shot multiple times at a Vestavia church earlier this month.
A representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints tells us 18-year-old Elder Michael Fauber was released from the hospital late Monday and returned home to Ohio Tuesday evening.
“We can’t begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts, and sincere prayers on our behalf,” Michael’s parents, David and Rachel Fauber said in a statement. “We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill. Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle. Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community. Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week. He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful. We wish you all a Merry Christmas!”
Fauber had been in the hospital since he was shot on December 3. The church released the following statement shortly after the shooting:
Two people have been arrested and charged in the shooting.
