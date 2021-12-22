Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped out of ambulance and was hit by a car in Harrison County.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a man who became belligerent.

We’re told the EMTs stopped the ambulance and the man jumped out onto the highway. That’s when a vehicle hit him.

Police say another ambulance came and took the man to the hospital As of now, no word on his condition.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.