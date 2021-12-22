LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi

Biloxi Police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped out of ambulance and was hit by a...
Biloxi Police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped out of ambulance and was hit by a car in Harrison County.(WLOX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped out of ambulance and was hit by a car in Harrison County.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a man who became belligerent.

We’re told the EMTs stopped the ambulance and the man jumped out onto the highway. That’s when a vehicle hit him.

Police say another ambulance came and took the man to the hospital As of now, no word on his condition.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot inside a Birmingham home Tuesday night...
Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot at B’ham home dies from injuries
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault
earthquake felt in Chilton Co.
Earthquake hits Chilton Co. overnight
Change this caption before publishing
29-year-old shot and killed at Birmingham gas station

Latest News

These adorably festive babies are ready for Santa.
Santa visits UAB NICU babies
Train vs. car wreck in Alabaster
Train and car accident in Alabaster
Etowah C.A.R.E.S. food giveaway Thursday
Etowah C.A.R.E.S. working to feed 1,000 families for Christmas
Masters Inn in Tuscaloosa
Owner of Tuscaloosa motel agrees to surrender his business license
Pedestrian struck and killed In Tuscaloosa
Pedestrian hit and killed in Tuscaloosa