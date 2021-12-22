More people seeking therapy, counseling since start of pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the start of the pandemic last March, there has been an increase in people seeking therapy.

Counselors, therapists, and psychologists say they now have longer waitlists, more calls for appointments, and it’s hard to keep up.

The pandemic has affected us all in someway. Crystal Mullen-Johnson, owner of Strive Counseling Services, says her clientele has increased since the start of the pandemic and she expects the growth to continue.

Johnson says people are dealing with higher stress and anxiety levels because of job loss, grief, and COVID-19. The pandemic is headed into year two and its constant changes have caused issues for several people.

Although the demand for help is much stronger, Johnson says it is available if you need it. She recommends looking closely at yourself and watching your interactions with others. If you notice any changes, you can seek a therapist online or talk to your medical provider.

“Pay attention to your body,” says Johnson. “If you feel some discomfort, changes in your appetite. Changes in your sleep. Loss of interest in activities you usually enjoy. Withdrawal. Changes in how you socialize. Consider talking to your medical provider. Mention those things. They can help support you and recommend a therapist.”

Sites like Psychology Today and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) determine the type of help you need. To find out more, you can visit https://www.psychologytoday.com/us or https://nami.org/Home.

To learn more about Strive Counseling Services, visit https://www.strivebhm.com/.

