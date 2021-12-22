1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument opened
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 134-year-old mystery has been solved as the 1887 time capsule that was discovered at the site of the former Robert E. Lee monument was opened Wednesday.
A lead conservator says the box contained three books, a cloth envelope, and a coin that was stuck to one of the books.
It took the historic preservation team at the Department of Historic Resources lab three hours to carefully remove the top of the 134-year-old box - which is actually made of lead and not copper as previously thought.
The capsule was also partly covered in mortar - which made taking off the top more difficult.
The time capsule was found last Friday as crews were dismantling the pedestal the held the Lee monument. It was found about 20 feet above ground in the pedestal’s tower, not the base.
