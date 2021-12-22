First Alert for a sunny and cool Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a cold start to the morning with many locations in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible, so you might want to allow some extra time to heat up your vehicle. On top of the cold temperatures, we can’t rule out some patchy fog too. If temperatures are below 32°F, some of the small water droplets from the fog can freeze and create a very thin layer of ice on elevated surfaces. I doubt we will have any travel concerns as roadways will remain warm and dry. Any fog that develops this morning should quickly dissipate by 9 AM. The good news about today’s weather is that we finally get to see some sunshine. It should be a cool and dry afternoon with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. You will want to hold on to that jacket this afternoon when you combine the cool temperatures and the breezy conditions. Winds should become light tonight giving way to a cold evening. Temperatures are forecast to quickly drop into the 40s by 5-6 PM.

First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Tonight: I think the coldest air of this week will occur tonight. Plan for temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Thursday morning. Make sure you bring your pets inside this evening so they can stay warm. The good news about tomorrow is that we will warm up closer to average with highs in the upper 50s with a mostly sunny sky. It should be a beautiful Thursday. Winds will be coming from the south at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the warmer air that will move in by the end of the week. You’ll notice the warmer temperatures starting on Christmas Eve. Morning temperatures will trend a little warmer with most of us in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Weather will not slow you down for last-minute shopping. Santa won’t have any issues delivering presents Friday night. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s and lower 60s between 9 PM - 11 PM.

Christmas Day: Christmas is looking beautiful and very warm. I can promise you a 100% chance that we will NOT see a white Christmas. Saturday morning will likely start off in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 70s Saturday afternoon. It could be one of our warmest Christmas Days on record. I think most of the day will end up dry, but a few models are hinting at a weak disturbance sliding into North Alabama Saturday evening. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower north of I-20/59 after 7 PM, but I think most of us will remain dry with cloud cover increasing Saturday evening.

A Warm Finish to December: The unusually warm weather looks to stay with us as we finish out 2021. We will likely see temperatures stay in the 70s next week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Humidity levels will slowly increase early next week giving way to some rain chances. We’ll introduce isolated rain chances for next Monday and Tuesday. We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms return by the middle of next week. It remains too early to determine how New Year’s Eve will shape out across Central Alabama.

