Fans pack Legacy Arena as the Tide tips off against Davidson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama men’s basketball team in action Tuesday night against Davidson at the newly remodeled Legacy Arena for the C.M. Newton Classic.

For most fans, the game itself was top if mind. We did see some people wearing face masks. Even though the Omicron variant is spreading, we got mixed reaction about it from fans.

“The Omicron does concern me, but I think since I’ve had both shots and the booster, I’m pretty confident about social distancing and not really worried about catching anything,” Edwin Smith, a Bama fan said.

“I have no concerns with it. I feel like there’s a lot of safety measures taken place, but I think everyone is being respectable to other people around them,” Chris Morris, another Bama fan said.

To combat the growing number of cases, President Biden announced Tuesday the government will provide 500 million free rapid-home testing kits among other steps. It’s something some fans hope will make a difference in the fight against Covid.

“I think that a lot of people who haven’t been vaccinated will and then plus having free testing will get more people to go out and make sure they’re ok and I think that’s a great thing,” Smith said.

Across the sports world, the Omicron variant is postponing or cancelling games NBA, NFL and NHL. So far the college football bowl schedule is still intact. We’ll have to wait and see if that changes over the next couple of weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.