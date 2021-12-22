Earthquake hits Chilton Co. overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are reacting after a earthquake hit southwest Chilton Co. early this morning.

The quake measured at 3.1 magnitude and struck about 5-6 miles southwest in Maplesville around 12:20 a.m.

It could be felt in several places around Chilton Co. like Jemison, Thorsby and Clanton.

No damage has been reported at this time

