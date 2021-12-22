LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 26-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl, leaving her with a sexually transmitted disease.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona charged Jacob Sullivan with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, KOLD reports.

Deputies said they were called in November to an urgent care clinic after the girl tested positive for the disease.

During the investigation, the girl reportedly told authorities Sullivan, an associate of the girl’s family, had assaulted her.

“Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement. “I am pleased with our detectives for making quick work of this suspect. I pray that the victim finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you.”

Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Sullivan was being held in the Pinal County Jail, and deputies said a judge ruled he was not eligible for bond based on the nature of the allegations.

Jail records indicate he is scheduled for arraignment next week.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with shooting of 2 teens at Gadsden gas station
Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot inside a Birmingham home Tuesday night...
Police: 13-year-old accidentally shot at B’ham home dies from injuries
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ghislaine Maxwell trial deliberations halt until Monday
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
1887 time capsule may have been found
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Footage of the two babies being rescued after the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier...
Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado