LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama woman admits to more than $1M in pandemic fraud

An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent...
An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent applications
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent applications for federal pandemic relief funds involving more than $1 million.

News outlets report that Corine Campbell of Saraland pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was accused of helping with more than 50 bogus applications for money through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Documents show the case began when a man who claimed to have a landscaping service sought and received almost $21,000 in assistance money even though he was in prison during the time covered by the application.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with shooting of 2 teens at Gadsden gas station
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
The Women’s Show was last scheduled for October 2020, but cancelled because of the pandemic.
Southern Women’s Show Birmingham suspended indefinitely

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
29-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 13-year-old Jeremiah Pruitt was inside a...
13-year-old shot and killed inside B’ham home
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault
earthquake felt in Chilton Co.
Earthquake hits Chilton Co. overnight