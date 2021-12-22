ADPH: 3 confirmed cases of Omicron in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville area COVID-19 team held its bi-weekly COVID-19 community briefing and had some somber news to report.

According to District Medical Officer at Alabama Public Health Dr. Wes Stubblefield, three cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in north Alabama. Further bad news is the positivity rate in Madison County has increased to 10.5%, according to Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell.

Dr. Pam Hudson, the CEO of Crestwood Medical Center said that if you test positive, it is highly likely that it is the Omicron variant since its much more contagious compared to other strains.

The increased positivity rate is highly likely due to the increase in gatherings during Thanksgiving, according to Dr. Hudson.

She said that the best ways to prevent these infections are to mask up, socially distance and get the vaccine. She said that new studies have proven the effectiveness of masks and the vaccine.

