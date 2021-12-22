LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

500 exotic animals removed from Nebraska home, taken to Humane Society for identification and care

A Nebraska Humane Society veterinarian gave an update Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, on the 500...
A Nebraska Humane Society veterinarian gave an update Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, on the 500 animals removed from a home in Papillion, Neb., earlier this week.(Ashly Richardson / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – About 500 animals were rescued from a home in Nebraska over the course of two days, according to the Nebraska Humane Society.

WOWT reports about 250 birds, chinchillas, snakes, lizards, and other small animals were removed from the home on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Humane Society said they went back to the same home Tuesday and removed about the same number of animals including reptiles, turtles. rabbits, guinea pigs, and small birds.

“The conditions were extremely unsanitary, feces and urine throughout the house, many animals did not have food or water. There were also some deceased animals in the home,” the spokesperson said.

The animals were taken to the Humane Society to be examined by the veterinary team and receive any required medical treatments.

Elizabeth Farrington, a veterinarian with the Humane Society, told WOWT the animals are getting settled in right now, explaining it’s important to let exotic animals, in particular, do this so that they endure less stress.

Many of the animals were showing signs of neglect, some with overgrown beaks and claws, which affect the animals’ ability to eat.

Some were injured and some were in critical condition and had to be euthanized, Farrington said.

Nebraska Humane Society is working to identify all the species of the animals, estimating that there are more than 150 species to determine, to make sure they get the proper care.

Farrington said the animals are considered evidence and part of the ongoing investigation, but a legal determination hasn’t been yet regarding animal cruelty charges or any other applicable charges.

“About the only thing that wasn’t in the house, to my knowledge, was cats,” Farrington said, noting that in addition to several exotic animals, several dogs were also found at the residence.

Farrington said the Humane Society is talking with Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium veterinarian staff and curators to see how they might be able to assist with the animals, but with several agencies involved because of the various species collected.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kronos still fighting off ransomware attack
What’s likely happening as Kronos tries to recover from hack
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by police.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with shooting of 2 teens at Gadsden gas station
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 13-year-old Jeremiah Pruitt was inside a...
13-year-old shot and killed inside B’ham home
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
FILE — Sandile Cele, a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South...
Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed
This photo provided by Sonny "Hoot" Gibson on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 showing Madix the cat, who...
9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble of building
Activists hold rally calling on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to reduce the 110-year prison...
Rally held for trucker sentenced to 110 years for deadly crash
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington,...
Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with GOP Rep. Jim Jordan