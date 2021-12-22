29-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was shot and killed during a reported robbery in Ensley Tuesday night.

According to the the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Jequaris Jerryll McCann was shot in the 2100 block of 19th St. Ensley around 7:43 p.m.

He was transported to UAB hospital where he died later that night.

McCann’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.