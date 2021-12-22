LawCall
2 Alabama assistant coaches test positive for COVID-19

It’s anticipated both will coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear...
It's anticipated both will coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two coaches with the Alabama Crimson Tide have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from head coach Nick Saban and Athletic Trainer Jeff Allen.

Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien and Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone have very mild symptoms and are home isolating while following all appropriate guidelines.

It’s anticipated both will coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl

The Crimson Tide earned their spot in the playoff after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship. This is Alabama’s second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, and their seventh overall, passing Clemson for the most of all time.

This is Cincinnati’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff. They are the first Group of Five school to make the Playoff

Alabama will play Cincinnati on December 31.

