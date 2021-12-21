LawCall
UAB savoring Independence Bowl win, looking to future

By Steve Crocker
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB doesn’t have a permanent spot yet for their newest trophy, but the Blazers big win Saturday in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is already having an impact, according to Athletic Director Mark Ingram.

“We’ve already seen our fans respond positively,” says Ingram. “We started renewing season tickets and people increasing the number of tickets that they had this past year for the upcoming season around all the excitement.”

Blazer Nation got to see the green and gold slug it out with 13th ranked BYU winning 31-28 in the rain in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Since the football team was disbanded and was reintroduced in 2017, the team has won two conference championships and finished this season 9-4.

As for the rifle and women’s bowling teams that were also reinstated in 2017, Ingram says the rifle team has won two conference championships. And women’s bowling has competed in the national championship almost every year since reinstatement.

Ingram is also excited about the potential of coach Andy Kennedy’s men’s basketball team, which almost beat West Virginia at Legacy Arena Saturday night as the football team was celebrating its big win.

Ingram suggests there is a lot more to look forward to on the southside.

“We’re gonna be opening up a brand new basketball practice facility for men’s and women’s basketball in April,” Ingram says. “We’ve got long-term goals to improve things for both baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis. We’d like to renovate our basketball arena. So we, we’ve still got a number of things we’d like to do that we’d like to fundraise for and put ourselves in a position to provide a great experience, not just for our student athletes, but also for our fans.”

