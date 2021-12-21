Southern Women’s Show Birmingham suspended indefinitely

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southern Women’s show announced that the Birmingham exhibition would be suspended indefinitely.

The show has been a staple for many years, bringing vendors and shoppers from all over the country together for food, fashion, charity and fun.

The Women’s Show was last scheduled for October 2020, but cancelled because of the pandemic. The organization did not give a specific explanation about why the show has no date for return.

We’re sorry to let you know that production of the Southern Women's Show in Birmingham has been suspended going forward.... Posted by Southern Women's Show Birmingham on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

