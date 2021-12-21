Some Warrior residents say they haven’t received mail in over a week

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - More delivery concerns as some folks in Warrior said they aren’t getting their mail.

We have received emails from viewers in Warrior who said it’s been several days since they’ve received bills, packages, and other time sensitive material in the mail.

They said they understand the post office is overwhelmed and understaffed, but they need their mail now.

“We are not getting our mail, we’re not getting our first-class mail, we’re not getting our packages.”

It’s been a frustrating several days for Lydia Blackburn.

She said when the normal carriers are on her route, things run smoothly, and her mail gets delivered every day.

But that hasn’t been the case lately.

“I received something yesterday that said a package was attempted to be delivered to our house. We were home, so it was not. I was instructed to come up and pick it up. I just came from inside, and they said our regular carrier’s back, the package I was supposed to pick up was not here,” Blackburn said.

She’s been waiting on five packages for Christmas to arrive and is praying her regular carrier can make the delivery by the end of the day.

“It’s tough on them, and my heart goes out to them, but as a customer of the post office, you really need that mail. It’s super important,” Blackburn said.

“I haven’t received any mail since December the 10th.”

Donald Maise said he stopped by the post office hoping to get an explanation.

He’s expecting some time-sensitive mail and can’t afford any delays.

“And they said, well…they were just overwhelmed, and had extra people making deliveries, etc. And I can understand that being this time of year, but not any mail at all for…this is the tenth day…something somewhere is going on with my mail. There could be some correspondence from the IRS that we’ve been negotiating over, and I sure would hate to miss a deadline on that,” Maise said.

WBRC FOX6 News reached out the U.S. Postal Service Monday afternoon.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “The Postal Service appreciates its customers and strives to provide excellent service. When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. Local postal management in Warrior, AL is aware of recent customer concerns and is addressing these issues. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. We always want to hear from customers who have concerns regarding the quality of their mail service. Customers are reminded that they can reach us in a variety of ways, including by contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance.”

