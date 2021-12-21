Routine vaccination rates dropping due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Routine vaccinations are down over 20% in Alabama as COVID-19 remains the focus. Doctors believe a number of factors are contributing to the lower vaccination rates, but several stress COVID-19 possesses a significant amount of the blame.

Alabama isn’t the only state dealing with this issue.

“We have been tracking those numbers pretty much all year. HSS at the national level sent out an alert that nationally we saw a decline of 25% or more in vaccination rates nationally,” said Child Health Medical Director & Laboratory Director for Jefferson County Department of Health Khalilah Brown.

Dr. Brown says routine vaccinations like Mumps, Measles, Hepatitis, and Chicken Pox began dropping when health offices limited access because of the pandemic. If these numbers don’t turn around, student and public safety could be threatened.

“Once you drop below a certain level of vaccinated people in a population. You start to see these diseases come back up. Some of these diseases can be very severe and this is what we used to see in the pre-vaccinated era,” said District Health Officer Alabama Department of Public Health Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

It’s a trend that has experts worried.

“It is something that is devastating to think that a vaccine preventable disease could start to hurt children again in our state or our country and it is just heart breaking to think about that,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

It is for that very reason that Dr. Brown is urging you to take another look at your vaccination status to protect your family.

“If you haven’t seen your provider in the last year or if you’re not sure your child is up to date, please call your provider. If you don’t have a local provider, you can call the health department,” said Dr. Brown.

