Pilot injured in small plane crash near Hamilton

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hamilton and Marion County authorities say the pilot of a small plane was injured in a crash or emergency landing Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities with the Marion County EMA say the dual-engine plane either crashed or made an emergency landing near the Marion County Airport in Hamilton around 2:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the pilot for treatment. Officials say she was conscious and alert at the scene.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

