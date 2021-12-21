Northport Police surprise some traffic violators with gift cards

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday turned out to be a lucky day for a driver in Northport, but she didn’t think so at first.

The motorist first broke the speed limit, but then she got a holiday surprise she’ll never forget.

Imagine driving along and suddenly you see blue lights in your rear-view mirror. That’s what happened Monday to Shanna Lee and she will be the first to tell you - she’s glad she got caught.

On Highway 43 North, Northport police officer Terry Office pulled over Shanna Lee for speeding, 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. But Lee didn’t receive a ticket or even a warning citation.

“I’m going to give you a $50 gift card,” Office said.

The policeman instead handed Lee a $50 gift card to a large retail business.

“Thank you so much. I think it’s wonderful,” Lee told WBRC.

It’s all part of the Christmas spirit, showing a little love and mercy.

“This stems from an incident years ago where unfortunately myself there was a gentleman who broke down and had a flat. It was a summer day and I changed his flat and for whatever reason, he never forgot it. So he donated gift cards to the Northport Police Department, so we get them in our mailboxes and emails tell us if you choose not to give tickets, that’s fine and you give gift cards, go code 9 which basically means community contact,” said Office.

A kindness paid forward many times over.

“Every year he donates gift cards to the police department,” Office said.

“It just makes people more relieved,” said Lee.

Take it from Shanna Lee - grateful in more than ways one. Terry Office let her go with a gift card with the understanding to slow it down a bit.

Northport police have given out around 25 cards since they started the program last week for the holiday season, but we want to drive home the point these are not random stops. There has to be a traffic violation and from there it’s up to the officer whether to give a ticket or the card.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.