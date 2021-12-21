LawCall
Northport mayor hauls five trailers of relief supplies to Kentucky

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s one thing to see the photos and the video of the tornado damage. It’s quite another to see it in person.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon loaded up five trailers of supplies over the weekend and made a one day, 6 hour plus trip to Clinton, Kentucky, which is just north of Mayfield.

Herndon’s relief efforts were totally unrelated to the city of Northport, but something he wanted to do after what happened to Tuscaloosa ten years ago.

“Ended up with 5 trailer loads full of everything. Personal hygiene, feminine hygiene, baby products, food. It was a Baptist related organization. They served three counties that nobody had reached out to. On TV it looked bad and I think it’s one reason, Bryan, everybody donated so much this time it reminded them of the tornado we had in 2011.. just almost exactly the same with the some of pictures as far as complete and utter devastation,” said Mayor Herndon.

Mayor Herndon says he’s already planning another trip to Kentucky in the near the future.

