First Alert for morning showers and chilly temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! Today is the official start to winter! It officially begins this morning at 9:58 AM. Today is the shortest amount of daylight the Earth will receive in the northern hemisphere. After today, our amount of daylight will slowly increase as we head into the spring months. It will feel like a winter day. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the low to mid 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some scattered showers across Central Alabama. Most of the rain is light, but we are seeing some pockets of moderate rainfall in some spots. Plan for the showers to drift to the east-northeast this morning. I can’t rule out the small chance for a few sleet pellets to mix in with the rain this morning, but it won’t cause any issues for us. Just plan for wet roads. The wet weather is thanks to an upper-level low swirling across the Southeast and a Gulf low that is impacting the Florida Peninsula. Showers will begin to move out this afternoon with most of us drying out. It is going to be a chilly day. Most spots will likely struggle to hit 50°F this afternoon. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will shift from the northeast to the northwest this afternoon at 5-10 mph. I do think we will see cloud cover slowly decrease this evening giving way to a chilly night. Make sure you bring the pets inside tonight.

First Alert for a Chilly Wednesday Morning: With decreasing cloud cover and light winds, plan for temperatures to quickly drop into the 30s. Many spots will end up in the low to mid 30s tomorrow morning. I would plan for frosty conditions. You will likely need to warm-up the car tomorrow morning as frost forms on your windshield. The good news about tomorrow is that we should see plenty of sunshine. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5-10 mph with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Freezing Temperatures Likely Thursday Morning: With a clear sky and calm winds, Thursday morning may end up as our coldest night of the week. Models are now hinting we could see temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Freezing temperatures will be likely Thursday, so make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. The good news about Thursday is that temperatures will begin to trend warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°F. We may see a few extra clouds, but the weather won’t slow you down if you plan on going shopping.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the big warm-up expected by the end of the week. It is looking likely that high temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could end up 10-15 degrees above average with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky on Christmas Eve with a few more clouds possible on Christmas Day. Morning temperatures will also trend warmer by the end of the week. We could see lows in the lower 40s Friday morning. Many locations will end up in the low to mid 50s on Christmas morning. We will likely remain mostly dry through Sunday with only a slight chance for an isolated shower Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Last week of 2021: Looking at next week’s weather pattern, the forecast remains very tricky. The European model is hinting we could see a few rain chances for early next week thanks to a few cold fronts moving into the Southeast. The GFS keeps us mostly dry during this time. It does look like we’ll finish out December with temperatures staying well above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.