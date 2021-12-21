LawCall
Fire department rescues dog who fell off cliff

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A daring rescue by firefighters and emergency crews saved the life of a dog in Killen Monday night.

At 7 p.m. Monday night, Killen Fire Rescue was contacted by St. Florian Police officers to respond to a scene on Culver Ellis Boulevard to help the officers after they found a dog that fell down a ravine.

Firefighters worked to set up a rope system to lower crews down the 300-foot ravine to save the dog. With the help of the officers, firefighters successfully rescued the dog and brought him up and onto a stretcher.

While the dog looked scared and cold, he seemed to be OK.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

