Fire department rescues dog who fell off cliff

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A daring rescue by firefighters and emergency crews saved the life of a dog in Killen Monday night.

At 7 p.m. Monday night, Killen Fire Rescue was contacted by St. Florian Police officers to respond to a scene on Culver Ellis Boulevard to help the officers after they found a dog that fell down a ravine.

Firefighters worked to set up a rope system to lower crews down the 300-foot ravine to save the dog. With the help of the officers, firefighters successfully rescued the dog and brought him up and onto a stretcher.

While the dog looked scared and cold, he seemed to be OK.

