Convicted murderer sentenced in Tuscaloosa
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA Ala, (WBRC) - Convicted murderer Randy Britford learned his fate Tuesday in a Tuscaloosa County courtroom.
Britford received life in prison plus 25 years for the murder and attempted murder convictions.
A jury convicted Britford in the shooting death of 38-year-old Jacquire Douglas, who was dating Britford’s ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend was also shot that day, but she survived.
The double shooting happened in 2018 in the 11000 block of Oak Arbor Way.
