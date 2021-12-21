Convicted murderer sentenced in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA Ala, (WBRC) - Convicted murderer Randy Britford learned his fate Tuesday in a Tuscaloosa County courtroom.

Britford received life in prison plus 25 years for the murder and attempted murder convictions.

A jury convicted Britford in the shooting death of 38-year-old Jacquire Douglas, who was dating Britford’s ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend was also shot that day, but she survived.

The double shooting happened in 2018 in the 11000 block of Oak Arbor Way.

