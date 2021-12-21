LawCall
Christmas breakfast benefits Greene County children

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A charity Christmas breakfast drew a crowd of folks to a restaurant in Greene County Monday.

They filled up Chloe’s Café. People came there for a holiday party. It was organized by Greene County Sheriff Joe Benison and the Raymond Austin Foundation. They partnered for a free pancake breakfast and gift giving event for children in the community.

Sheriff Benison says sometimes kids feel overlooked. He and others didn’t want that to happen this year. They notified schools in Greene County about the event so more families and young kids could attend.

“We want to reach out and do something for the kids in the community. And we though that this pancake breakfast and giving out gifts to the kids will make their Christmas more merry and joyful because we’ve been through so much with the COVID,” Sheriff Benison explained.

He believes more than a hundred people were fed and or got gifts Monday.

