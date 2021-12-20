LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

A Whoville Family Christmas

By Fred Hunter
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Whoville Family Christmas
Whoville Family Christmas(WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas Week has arrived and so has the time for our annual Absolutely Alabama Christmas Special and this year is extra special because we’re coming to you from Whoville! Most of the year you know it as Enterprise, Alabama, home of the Boll Weevil Monument, the only statue in the world dedicated to an insect. But it is transformed once a year into Whoville and we are there for the event.

Whoville Family Christmas
Whoville Family Christmas(WBRC)

We’ll look back on some of our favorite stories of the year and even some visits to Christmas Past.

Whoville Family Christmas
Whoville Family Christmas(WBRC)

So, join us for our annual holiday special Wednesday at 11 am and again Friday, Christmas Eve, at 11 am on WSFA-TV Montgomery, Christmas Eve at noon and again Christmas Day at 5 am on WAFF 48 News Huntsville, Christmas Day at 6 am and Christmas Night at 9 pm on WBRC FOX6 News, Birmingham, and Christmas night at 6 pm on WTVY News 4 Dothan.

Whoville Family Christmas
Whoville Family Christmas(WBRC)

Share part of your Absolutely Alabama Holiday with us. And Merry Christmas!

Whoville Family Christmas
Whoville Family Christmas(WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Pelham
Man arrested for murder after off-duty Birmingham firefighter shot in Pelham
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Bo Nix (10) runs for a first down during the game between Auburn...
Bo Nix announces transfer to Oregon
FIRST ALERT: A chance of rain on the horizon again
FIRST ALERT: A chance of rain on the horizon again
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Charlie was born on December 7, 2007 and what a career he had.
So long, Charlie: Thank you for your service

Latest News

Greentop Gifts wrapping paper.
Greentop Gifts creates wrapping paper showing children with different skin tones, hair textures
Marchers in the 2015 McDonald's Magic City Classic Parade. (Source: James Finch/WBRC)
WBRC announced exclusive broadcast partner of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic Parade through 2026
The Paisley Pig
The Paisley Pig
One child participates in the present delivery race.
Jingle Bell Rock Event celebrates the holidays and inclusion