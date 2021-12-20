A Whoville Family Christmas

Whoville Family Christmas (WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas Week has arrived and so has the time for our annual Absolutely Alabama Christmas Special and this year is extra special because we’re coming to you from Whoville! Most of the year you know it as Enterprise, Alabama, home of the Boll Weevil Monument, the only statue in the world dedicated to an insect. But it is transformed once a year into Whoville and we are there for the event.

We’ll look back on some of our favorite stories of the year and even some visits to Christmas Past.

So, join us for our annual holiday special Wednesday at 11 am and again Friday, Christmas Eve, at 11 am on WSFA-TV Montgomery, Christmas Eve at noon and again Christmas Day at 5 am on WAFF 48 News Huntsville, Christmas Day at 6 am and Christmas Night at 9 pm on WBRC FOX6 News, Birmingham, and Christmas night at 6 pm on WTVY News 4 Dothan.

Share part of your Absolutely Alabama Holiday with us. And Merry Christmas!

