WBRC announced exclusive broadcast partner of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic Parade through 2026

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News announced today that it has renewed its partnership with the Alabama Sports Council to be the exclusive television and digital broadcast partner of the McDonald’s Magic City Classic Parade effective 2022 through 2026.

“For the last seven years, WBRC FOX6 News has provided Alabama A&M and Alabama State with tremendous support, and we look forward to continuing our great partnership for the Magic City Classic Parade,” said Bruno Event Team Executive Director, Perren King.

The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University face off each year at Legion Field in Birmingham. Festivities surrounding the game include the fan favorite McDonald’s Magic City Classic Parade that takes place in the city’s downtown area. The parade is led by the famous McDonald’s float carrying celebrities and the game Ambassador. It provides hours of entertainment by the best bands and dance teams in Alabama. The parade is an experience people from all over the state don’t want to miss.

WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston, added, “We are honored to again partner with the Alabama Sports Council and Bruno Event Team to broadcast the McDonald’s Magic City Classic Parade on WBRC FOX6 News and our sister Gray TV affiliates in Huntsville (WAFF) and Montgomery (WSFA). The energy and excitement that the Magic City Classic and parade brings to Birmingham is unmatched by any other event in the city, and WBRC is proud to be a part of an event rich in Alabama history.”

WBRC has been the exclusive broadcast partner for the McDonald’s Magic City Classic Parade since 2015.

