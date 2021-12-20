Man hit and killed by a train in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Sunday afternoon according to the Jefferson County Coroners office,

The victim, a 62-year-old male was walking in the 300 block of City Hall Drive in Trussville around 12:12 p.m. when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated by the Trussville Police Department.

