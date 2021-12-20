LawCall
Last minute shoppers say local stores have more in stock than big box retailers

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With less than one week left until Christmas, many people hit the shops to get in those last-minute gifts.

Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association said local Alabama businesses are prepared for the rush before the big holiday. Dennis said many local shops ordered early this year, in July, in preparation for supply chain issues.

Shoppers told WBRC it’s easier to find stocked shelves and gifts in local boutiques rather than some of the major box stores because of supply chain issues. They said it also feels festive to shop local compared to shopping online.

“At least take half a day and get out in the flurry of what makes Christmas fun,” last minute shopper Gary Wright said. “You don’t get the experience when you are online ordering, but when you are out in the cold weather and you are finding things that are fun for people, you get the Christmas spirit.”

The Alabama Retail Association is expecting holiday shopping to be up around 10% from 2020.

