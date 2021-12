JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle has shut down all lanes on I-22 westbound at Industrial Parkway near exit 63 this morning.

(5:43P) *FIRST ALERT* INTERSTATE SHUTDOWN due to CRASH on I-22 WB at Industrial Pkwy near exit 63 in Jasper with all lanes blocked. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/Ep75bkJB7m — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) December 20, 2021

Drivers are advised to use caution in this area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.