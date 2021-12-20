How to safely celebrate this holiday season as COVID cases rise across the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders are preparing for another potential COVID-19 surge from the new Omicron variant.

Local experts said what we do in the next few weeks is critical, in case there is another surge, but that doesn’t mean you need to cancel your holiday plans.

“We want people to still enjoy everything, just do it safely,” Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said. “Holidays are the time where we want to have a sense of normalcy, where we want to enjoy each other, so we tend to let our guards down at times during those celebrations.”

Alabama Hospital Association’s Dr. Don Williamson said a safe holiday all depends on your individual risk and the risk of others around you.

“You are probably in pretty good shape if you are going to a family gathering where everybody has been vaccinated,” Williamson said. “You’re in much better shape if everybody has had boosters.’'

But, if you’re celebrating with others who are unvaccinated, Williamson says you need to have your guard up by social distancing and wearing a mask.

“We can reduce the risk of spread if people will wear masks if they go indoor spaces,” Williamson said.

“Avoid being around people that are high risk,” Dr. Hicks said. “If they are unvaccinated particularly, or just high risk and vaccinated, keep your distance as much as you can.”

For those who are traveling this holiday, Hicks said you need to check and see how bad the virus is where you are going.

“If you travel out of town at a place where there is very high transmission, you have to have your maximum guard up,” Hicks said. “If you are going to a place that is less transmission or outdoors, then I think you can let your guard down.”

Williamson said booster shots and masks will be the first line of defense if there is another surge, so masking up this holiday can help it from spreading.

Since the Omicron variant is in more than 45 states, Dr. Hicks said for those traveling this holiday, it’s important to get tested for the virus before and after you go. He said this will help you make sure that you won’t be spreading it to anyone else.

