Greentop Gifts creates wrapping paper showing children with different skin tones, hair textures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacquelyn Rodgers says she began Greentop Gifts because she wanted her children to see images that looked like them during the holidays and beyond.

“They didn’t have a black Santa Claus, and I decided I was going to make my own, and it turned into four pallets of wrapping paper showing up in our garage, and we’ve expanded outside of Christmas now with birthday products and all kinds of diverse celebrations,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said she combined her experience in sales and marketing with what she knew she loved, and now it appears a lot of people agree with her.

“We’ve been featured in Oprah Magazine as Gayle King’s pick, and we’ve also been picked as O’s favorite things gift wrap sponsor, people.com, FedEx, and the list continues,” Rodgers said. “The designs are really intentional with Clarence Claus - we wanted him to be a chocolate Santa with magical eyes. With the angel, we wanted her to be beautiful with a flowing dress in white.”

For other designs, she said, “We wanted to reflect the real world and the diversity that makes us unique, from freckles to skin tones to head coverings.”

That brings us to her wrapping paper, called Celebration.

“So this one - the Celebration - is the one I love the most, and these kids just really reflect our world.”

The paper shows children with lots of different skin tones and hair textures.

“So these kids who don’t see images of themselves when they are shopping - maybe not everything, but something they could connect with - a gap in the teeth, the freckles, a haircut, the hair color. It was really important and really intentional with the designs,” Rodgers continued.

Her own two children are depicted in the loveable faces on the paper. Rodgers say they are now old enough that they enjoy telling people about the products, which have expanded to apparel, including pajamas and other items.

“You can shop our products online at Greentop Gifts. We are also at the Birmingham Museum of Art, which we are super excited about. We love Birmingham! Shipping deadlines are coming up - we are still able to ship with two-day shipping and express shipping,” Rodgers concluded.

