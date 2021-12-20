Gadsden police investigating after two teens shot at gas station

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after they say a suspect shot two teenagers at a gas station in Gadsden Saturday evening.

Gadsden police were called to investigate shots fired in the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, December 18.

When they arrived, officers found two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old male who was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released. The other victim was an 18-year-old male who police say was ‘stable’ but in ‘critical’ condition. No word on his current condition.

Police say the incident began as an argument inside a gas station.

The suspect has only been identified by police as a black female. They say she fired multiple shots at the victims and fled the scene.

Police continue their investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.