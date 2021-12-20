LawCall
Gadsden police investigating after two teens shot at gas station

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after they say a suspect shot two teenagers at a gas station in Gadsden Saturday evening.

Gadsden police were called to investigate shots fired in the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, December 18.

When they arrived, officers found two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old male who was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released. The other victim was an 18-year-old male who police say was ‘stable’ but in ‘critical’ condition. No word on his current condition.

Police say the incident began as an argument inside a gas station.

The suspect has only been identified by police as a black female. They say she fired multiple shots at the victims and fled the scene.

Police continue their investigation.

