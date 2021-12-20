First Alert for clouds and chilly temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You’ll want to grab the sweater and a coat to stay warm. You may have to heat up the car and remove the frost from your windshield before you depart. Temperatures are nearly 10-20 degrees colder compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing cloud cover across Central Alabama. An area of low pressure will try to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico today that will help spread moisture into parts of Louisiana and Mississippi this afternoon. The disturbance in the Gulf will keep us mostly cloudy to overcast for most of this afternoon. I would dress warmly today as cloud cover and easterly winds will keep us chilly throughout the day. Temperatures will likely struggle to climb into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Some areas in northeast Alabama may stay in the upper 40s. Plan for easterly winds today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Most of us will remain dry today, but I can’t rule out a stray shower late this evening after 7 PM in parts of Greene, Hale, Pickens, Sumter, Bibb, and Tuscaloosa counties.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see showers tonight into Tuesday morning. The area of low pressure will remain in the Gulf of Mexico as it travels to the east. The bulk of the heaviest rainfall will likely stay across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 40s Tuesday morning. Rain will be possible overnight and will likely continue along and south of I-20/59. Rain will likely begin to move out of our area by Tuesday afternoon. Rain chance tomorrow around 40%. Most locations will pick up around a tenth of an inch or less. Higher totals farther south and east of Birmingham. Rainfall totals will trend lower in northwest Alabama. Tomorrow is also the first official day of winter. It will feel like a winter day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine Returns Wednesday: If you have some last-minute shopping to do, the second half of this week is looking great! We will likely start Wednesday morning off chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Wednesday afternoon with temperatures near average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The dry weather will continue into Thursday with another morning in the 30s with potential frost. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Thursday with highs approaching 60°F. Weather is looking quiet across the Southeast if you plan on traveling out to see family and friends for the holidays.

Warm Christmas: We are confident to say that we will NOT see a white Christmas this year. Temperatures are forecast to climb well above average as we finish out this week. Temperatures on Christmas Eve could climb into the upper 60s with a few spots in west Alabama approaching 70°F. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky. Weather should be nice for anyone having to do some last-minute shopping. A stray shower will be possible Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 50s Christmas morning. Christmas Day is looking dry and warm with highs approaching 70°F with a partly cloudy sky.

Warm Weather Continues into Next Week: The weather pattern for early next week is looking warm with a chance for showers and a few storms. Temperatures will likely continue into the 70s next Monday and Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain chances are forecast to increase to 30-40% across the Southeast early next week. I still see no signs of very cold air across Central Alabama over the next seven to ten days.

