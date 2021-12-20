LawCall
Crow, Warren, Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID-19

FILE - Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., speaks to members of the media during a news conference on...
FILE - Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021. Crow announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. senators and a third lawmaker say they have tested positive for COVID-19 after having been vaccinated, as the nation deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow is the latest to announce he has tested positive. In a tweet on Sunday, the Colorado Democrat said he is fully vaccinated and got a booster shot and is experiencing only mild symptoms.

Also on Sunday, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey said they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress was on recess Monday for the holidays, but many lawmakers were in Washington last week meeting with colleagues and others on Capitol Hill.

Crow said he tested positive after returning from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine.

Crow encouraged everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted “to help prevent major illness and protect our community.” He also said he would continue to push for affordable access to rapid and reliable testing for all Americans.

In separate statements Sunday, Warren and Booker said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.

Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

