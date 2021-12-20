LawCall
Birmingham Police searching for missing man with dementia

82-year-old Robert Vasser.
82-year-old Robert Vasser.(Source: Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a critical missing person.

Police say 82-year-old Robert Vasser is described as 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 176 pounds. He suffers from dementia.

Vasser was last seen wearing a brown coat, brown shirt, black skull cap, and green pants. He was last seen the 900 block of Village Mill Road. He left on foot carrying a gas canister, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vasser, please contact 911 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.

